Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheatham County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Davidson, southern Dickson, northwestern Maury, northwestern Williamson, south central Cheatham and northeastern Hickman Counties through 700 PM CDT At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burns, or near Dickson, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dickson, White Bluff, Kingston Springs, Pegram, Burns, Bellevue, Fairview, Charlotte, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Lyles, Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Santa Fe. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 161 and 201. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 19. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, TN
County
Davidson County, TN
City
Primm Springs, TN
City
Dickson, TN
City
Pegram, TN
City
Bellevue, TN
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Santa Fe, TN
City
Lyles, TN
City
Fairview, TN
City
Burns, TN
City
Kingston Springs, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Bon Aqua, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into a "dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy