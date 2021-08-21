Cancel
Lincoln County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Davenport, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stroud and Davenport. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 173 and 179. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

