Buyers spend more than $312K at livestock sale

McKayla Nelson’s Grand Champion Beef Steer was purchased for $5,600 by White-Schwarzel Funeral Home and Hupp Auto Center. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

ROCKSPRINGS — As Auctioneer Dean Blackburn said, it is an investment in the kids, not about purchasing livestock. Many local businesses and individuals did just that on Saturday at the Meigs County Junior Fair Livestock Sale, spending a total of $312,850 in bids during the live auction. This total does not include any “bumps” which were reported separately to the secretary’s office during or after the sale as those amounts were not announced publicly.

Livestock sale results, by species, in order of Saturday’s sale were as follows:

Beef Feeder — 5. Olivia Harris, $2,300, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; 6. Olivia Wood, $6,000, Windy Hills Cattle and White Sanitation; 8. Rikki Bauerbach, $1,400, Hendrix Heating and Cooling; 9. MacKenzie Newell, $2,100, Reed and Baur Insurance; 10. Kensley Karr, $2,700, Gavin Power Plant; 12. Cassidy Runyon, $1,400, Brickles Transportation; 13. Samuel Bauerbach, $1,500, Mark Porter GM Super Center; 14. Levi Williams, $1,700, Leedy Angus Farm; 15. Shelby Runyon, $1,500, J&K Contracting; 16. Abigail Bauerbach, $1,600, Lance’s Trailer Sales and Hupp Auto Center; 17. Manuel Gheen, $1,200, State Rep. Jay Edwards; 18. Cayden Stethem, $1,850, Mark Porter Auto Group; 20. Sean Stobaugh, $1,200, Brickles Concessions and Games. (Editor’s Note: The Grand and Reserve Champion Beef Feeders were not sold).

Market Turkey — 1. Peyton Richmond (Grand Champion), $2,500, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and McDonald’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood; 2. Emma Doczi (Reserve Champion), $2,400, Certified Mechanical; 3. Bradley Hamm, $700, Porter’s Pumpkin Patch; 4. Broghan Short, $1,800, Supt. Nick Dettwiller and Buckley Ironworks; 5. Beau Durst, $1,000, Tenoglia and Salisbury Law Office and Hupp Auto Center; 6. Lakin Ridenour, $1,000, Ridenour Gas Service; 7. Brandon Oldaker, $700, J&M Auto Sales; 8. Wyatt Smith, $1,400, Tenoglia and Salisbury Law Office and Hupp Auto Center; 9. Meredith Cremeans, $800, Birchfield Funeral Home; 10. Weston Smith, $1,200, Home National Bank; 12. Shawna Jospeh, $800, Matt Cochran and Lance’s Trailer Sales; 13. Zoey Schartiger, $900, Fryar Family Firearms.

Dairy Feeder — 1. Caelin Seth (Grand Champion), $1,800, Peoples Bank; 2. Leland Parker (Reserve Champion), $1,200, Parkersburg Liquidation; 3. Coltin Parker, $1,300, Farmers Bank; 4. Porter Webb, $2,300, Shade River Ag.

Market Goat — 1. Kendra Robertson (Grand Champion), $4,000, McDonald’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Mark Porter GM Super Center, Buckley Ironworks, RC Construction and Sons, Parker Corporation; 2. McKenzie Robertson (Reserve Champion), $3,000, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Parker Corporation and RC Construction and Sons; 3. Jeremiah Mohler, $900, Farmers Bank; 4. Lex Ingles, $4,000, Gavin Power Plant, MPW Industrial Services, McGinnis Inc.; 5. Tyson Hupp, $4,700, Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home; 6. Emma Leachman, $1,800, J&K Contracting, Lance’s Trailer Sales, Hupp Auto Center, Tenoglia and Salisbury Law Office; 7. Samual Cremeans, $2,700, Gavin Power Plant, MPW Industrial Services, McGinnis Inc.; 8. Bryant Mohler, $1,000, Dettwiller Lumber; 9. Bella Mugrage, $1,300, J&M Auto Sales; 10. Mattee Bolden, $3,000, Lance’s Trailer Sales, Mark Porter GM Super Center; 11. Maddy Karr, $4,000, Gavin Power Plant, MPW Industrial Services, McGinnis Inc.; 12. Alexis Grubb, $2,000, Pleasant Valley Hospital; 13. Peyton Bailey, $1,900, Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy; 14. Jensen Litchfield, $1,100, Ohio Valley Bank; 15. Kendall Schagel, $1,100, The four Buckley Boys; 16. Jacob Spencer, $1,600, Ohio Valley Bank; 17. Ella Bailey, $2,200, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Hoon Inc.; 18. Maylee Barringer, $1,200, D.V. Weber Construction; 19. Leah Spencer, $1,600, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; 20. Aubree Marcinko, $2,300, Karr Contracting; 21. Bradley Dillon, $2,300, Mark Porter Ford, Reed and Baur Insurance, Dillon Cattle Company; 22. Lydyah Barringer, $1,500, Farmers Bank; 23. Braelynn Sims, $1,600, Commissioners Shannon Miller and Jimmy Will; 24. Cassidy Bailey, $1,100, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; 25. Kristin McKay, $2,200, Home National Bank; 26. Nina Blackurst, $1,400, Mark Porter Ford, Hoon Inc.

Market Lamb — 1. Jennifer Parker (Grand Champion), $7,000, Parker Corporation, RC Construction and Sons, Carr Auto Glass, Tenoglia and Salisbury Law Office, Hupp Auto Center, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Lance’s Trailer Sales, J&M Auto Sales, State Rep. Jay Edwards and Shelley Material; 2. Reagan Burke (Reserve Champion), $4,600, Hoon Inc., Mark Porter GM Super Center, State Rep. Jay Edwards, Reed and Baur Insurance and Ohio Valley Bank; 3. Shelbe Cochran, $2,300, Karr Farms; 4. Michael Kesterson, $1,500, Farmers Bank; 7. Hunter Boyer, $2,200, Knots By K, Hickman Ag, Webb Trucking, Porter’s Pumpkin Patch; 8. Lauren Thorson, $1,100, Reed and Baur; 9. Paige Smith, $2,000, Baum Lumber; 10. Matthew Parry, Norris Northup Dodge, $1,700; 11. Easton Williams, $2,000, Constellium Rolled Products and Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home; 12. Lincoln Thomas, $1,600, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; 13. Paislee Tucker, $1,500, S.E. Scott Inc., MeMe’s Custom Embroidery, Facemyer Brothers Cattle Company; 14. Hunter Parry, $1,200, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram; 15. Lizzie Parry, $1,400, Ridenour Gas Service; 16. Maveryk Lisle, $2,500, H&L Hoof Trimming; 17. Luke Enright, $2,000, Home National Bank; 18. Emily Pullins, $1,400, Yeauger’s Farm Supply; 19. Nevada Johnson, $1,450, Mark Porter Ford, Hoon Inc.; 20. Christian Curtis, $1,500, Farmers Bank; 21. Victoria Bailey, $1,600, Dillon Cattle Company; 22. Braden Watson, $1,100, Matt Cochran; 23. Heaven Runyon, $1,100, Leedy Angus Farms; 24. Jaelynn Curtis, $1,600, Dr. Jeremy and Martha Buckley.

Market Dairy Steer — 1. Caelin Seth (Grand Champion), $3,100, Dillon Cattle Company.

Market Hogs — 1. Jaycie Jordan (Grand Champion), $4,200, Randy Moore BP; 2. Kendra Robertson (Reserve Champion), $3,200, Kitchen Creations and Judge Michael Barr; 3. Clay Buckley, $4,100, Lance’s Trailer Sales, J&K Contracting; 4. Steven Fitzgerald, $3,000, Ridenour Gas Service, Dr. Morgan Gordon, Bob’s Market; 5. Jamie Cremeans, $3,000, Meigs Vet Clinic; 6. Parker Durst, $2,800, Nova Rubber; 7. Alana Buckley, $3,750, Hupp Outfitters, Hupp Landscaping, Hupp Auto Center, Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, Birchfield Funeral Home, Sammi Mugrage Clerk of Courts, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Baum Lumber, Reed and Baur Insurance, Dillon Cattle Company, Master Mechanical, Johnny on the Spot, The Gathering Place, 1st Response Towing, Karr Contracting, Curtis Wildlife, Ervine Camper Sales, Maxey Electric, Tenoglia and Salisbury Law Office, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Lance’s Trailer Sales, Matt Cochran, J&K Contracting, Fitch Family Farms and White Sanitation (donated to St. Jude Trail Ride); 8. Ashton Jude, $2,200, Skyline Bowling Center (donated to the Bend Area Food Pantry); 9. Cooper Jude, $2,200, Nova Rubber; 10. Brady Colburn, $2,400, Hupp Auto Center, J&K Contracting; 11. Whitney Durst, $2,800, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Tenoglia and Salisbury Law Office; 12. Logan Caldwell, $2,400, Farmers Bank (donated to St. Jude Trail Ride); 13. Adyn Monroe, $2,500, Johnny on the Spot, Knots By K, 1st Response Towing and Recovery, The Gathering Place; 14. Dominique Butcher, $2,400, Maxey Electric; 15. Ashton Monroe, $2,600, Mark Porter GM Super Center, Hoon Inc.; 16. Kathryn Ryan, $2,400, Home National Bank (donated to Shriner’s); 17. Abigail Rizer, $2,500, McGinnis Inc., MPW Industrial Services, Johnny on the Spot (donated to Shriner’s); 18. Mariahlyn Monroe, $2,300, J&M Auto Sales; 19. Grace Lee, $2,600, Gavin Power Plant, MPW Industrial Services, McGinnis Inc.

Beef Steer — 1. McKayla Nelson (Grand Champion), $5,600, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Hupp Auto Center; 2. Trenton Morrissey (Reserve Champion), $5,000, Ridenour Gas Services; 3. Cade Newland, $7,000, J&K Contracting; 4. Mitchel Evans, $4,900, Home National Bank; 5. Kyra Zuspan, $4,900, Meigs Vet Clinic; 6. McKenzie Long, $4,700, Reed and Baur Insurance, Mark Porter GM Super Center; 7. Zachary Williams, $5,000, JayMar; 8. Susan Buffington, $4,700, J&M Auto Sales; 9. MaKenna Rankin, $3,500, Nova Rubber; 10. Faith Bauerbach, $5,000, RC Construction and Sons, Parker Corporation; 11. Nathan Pierce, $4,000, McDonald’s of Pomeroy and Ravenswood; 12. Dalton Ervin, $5,100, Randy Moore BP; 13. Justin Pierce, $4,000, RVC Architects, Pat Mullen Construction; 14. Israel Williams, $4,500, Vlasick Performance.

Market Chickens — 1. Gabriel Folmer (Grand Champion), $1,000, J&M Auto Sales; 2. Corey Seth (Reserve Champion), $1,200, Dr. Melanie Weese Racine Optometric Clinic; 4. McKenzie Smith, $700, Farmers Bank; 5. Lucas Finlaw, $900, Dettwiller Lumber; 7. Charlotte Hysell, $700, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; 8. Samuel Williams, $1,000, Leedy Angus Farm; 10. Hunter Smith, $900, Farmers Bank; 11. Zoey Barnhart, $1,000, Dr. Melanie Weese Racine Optometric Clinic; 12. Zachary King, $900, Miller Roofing Solutions; 13. Logan Chaffee, $800, Baum’s TP One Stop; 14. Landen Woods, $900, Ridenour Gas Service; 15. Audrey Hysell, $800, Dr. Douglas Hunter; 16. Sarah Williams, $900, Leedy Angus Farm; 17. Brogan Jenkins, $900, Mark Porter Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Hoon Inc.; 18. Brylan Smith, $900, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying; 19. Shayla Campbell, $800, Mark Porter Ford, Hoon Inc.; 20. Kolsyn Jenkins, $950, Supt. Nick Dettwiller, Buckley Ironworks.

Market Rabbits — 1. Brycen Rowe (Grand Champion), $2,200, Gavin Power Plant; 2. Rachel Jackson (Reserve Champion), $2,500, Ridenour Gas Service, Mark Porter Ford; 3. Hunter Clary, $400, Knots By K; 4. Colton Grubb, $700, Pleasant Valley Hospital; 5. Brenen Rowe, $1,100, Mark Porter GM Super Center; 6. Jozalynn Tucker, $700, Parkersburg Liquidation; 7. Gauge Clary, $700, Summer Folmer; 8. Avery Patterson, $900, J&M Auto Sales; 9. Sydneyahna Card, $1,100, Pleasant Valley Hospital; 10. Kylee Will, $1,000, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; 11. Dana Card, $1,050, Baum Lumber; 12. Sidney Dillon, $1,000, Ohio Valley Plumbing, Dillon Cattle Company; 13. Taylor Varian, $900, Baum’s TP One Stop; 14. Keaghan Wolfe, $800, Buckley Group Engineering and Surveying, Buckley Ironworks; 15. Benjamin Bailey, $1,100, Holzer Meigs Emergency Department; 16. Eva Enslen, $800, Farmers Bank; 17. Emalie Smith, $700, Baum Lumber, Baum’s TP One Stop; 18. Gavan Smith, $800, Gavin Plant; 19. Allysa Wallace, $600, Mark Porter Ford; 21. Hannah Jackson, $1,100, Constellium Rolled Products; 22. Kenzie Arms, $700, Dillon Cattle Company; 23. Reilly Blackston, $1,000, Saunders Insurance Agency; 24. Brody Davis, $900, Buckley Group, Brent and Renee Buckley; 25. Matthew Jackson, $1,500, Constellium Rolled Products.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.