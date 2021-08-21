Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

Wicked Tuna fans want to get to the meat of the matter. How much do the stars of the show really make after all is said and done? Sure, the show accounts for how much each catch is worth, but as Reddit users point out, this is only part of the picture. There are still a number of expenses that the vessel’s captain has to fund from the tuna money, and even then he still has other crew members to pay for the 12-week season. With how much money it takes to fund an efficient tuna vessel, it seems like the crews are fighting a losing battle to make enough income on the water.