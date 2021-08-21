Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Beneath the Moon and Under the Sun: Landscape Paintings by Heidi A. Marshall

By 12:00 p.m., Horizon Books, TC
northernexpress.com
 7 days ago

Heidi's pastel paintings capture the grace, power, & emotion of the land that inspires her. Runs June 18 - Sept. 4. Open Tues. through Sat., 10am-5pm.

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Under The Sun#Emotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
Musicsportswar.com

Under a Raging Moon.

Dude was nuts, and offed himself too soon in life, but it's fairly rare for a drummer to stand out like he did. Or a Bass Player....which is one of the reasons why I've always been a big fan of "The Who". Everyone in that group is/was one of the best ever at what they did.
Astronomyadafruit.com

Classic SF Featuring Planets With Very Long or Very Short Days | #SciFiSunday

Days are still long but getting shorter, with yet another seasonal change on the horizon. It seems like the change in daylight hours is one of those topics we can’t stop discussing year after year. Our obsession with how long the sun is around each day is something SF authors have been tuning into for decades. Check out this fun list from Tor.com.
LifestyleNYS Music

Getting Involved Under The Goose Moon: Fred the Festival at LOCKN’ Farm

Under the hazy light of 2021’s August Full Moon, it became apparent that attendees of Fred The Festival at LOCKN’ Farm were, in fact, getting involved. Fred, a festival hosted by Goose, included side projects of the band itself like Vasudo, Elephantproof, and the aGOOSEtic trio, as well as Peter Anspach’s debut acoustic solo performance. The festival provided a refreshing and wholesome interpretation of what a music festival could look like without ever compromising on the quality of production and music.
Astronomymarketresearchtelecast.com

A probe records ‘melodies’ from space when flying over Venus (VIDEO)

Two spacecraft that flew over Venus in early August sent images and measurements of the neighboring planet back to Earth. Among the data collected by the European Space Agency (ESA), the acoustic picture left by the approach to the dense atmosphere of that planet, completely covered by clouds, stands out.
Astronomyweatherboy.com

Solar Flare Erupts from Sun; Triggers Solar Tsunami; Blast Heading to Earth

According to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a C3 flare erupted from sunspot region 2859 on the Sun on August 26 and appears to have sent a solar blast towards the Earth. The SPWC, through analysis of available imagery from the SOHO/LASCO instrument, confirmed a partial halo CME took place. In a statement released by the SWPC, analysis and modeling are now underway to determine if there may be any possible geoeffective component to this CME.
Hastings, MNHastings Star Gazette

Q&A: Watercolorist Andy Evansen talks art career, landscape paintings

Having grown up in the Midwest, watercolor artists Andy Evansen has always been drawn to the landscapes and farm scenes for his paintings. Evansen began his artistic career as a medical illustrator before transitioning to a full-time watercolor painter in the mid-1990s. Learn about his art career and style of...
Maine StatePosted by
Only In Maine

This Half-Mile Trail In Maine Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole

Let’s set the scene! You’ve got a full day to yourself. The sun is shining. Maybe there’s a summer breeze or maybe it’s the kind of fresh breeze that comes through on an unseasonably warm day in the fall. Either way, all you want to do is get outside! There are lots of trails to […] The post This Half-Mile Trail In Maine Leads To A Waterfall And A Swimming Hole appeared first on Only In Your State.
Ozark, MOKYTV

The Place: The world beneath at Smallin Civil War Cave

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Smallin Civil War Cave located near Ozark offers a special tour for cave enthusiasts. Taking visitors off-trail, this tour allows you the rare chance to hike and crawl your way through a living time capsule in one of Missouri’s most famous caves. To schedule a tour...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Wicked Tuna’ Fans Spark Debate About the Crews’ ‘Expenses Over Income’

Wicked Tuna fans want to get to the meat of the matter. How much do the stars of the show really make after all is said and done? Sure, the show accounts for how much each catch is worth, but as Reddit users point out, this is only part of the picture. There are still a number of expenses that the vessel’s captain has to fund from the tuna money, and even then he still has other crew members to pay for the 12-week season. With how much money it takes to fund an efficient tuna vessel, it seems like the crews are fighting a losing battle to make enough income on the water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy