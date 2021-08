Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold won’t be playing in tomorrow’s preseason opener against the Colts. He did get plenty of reps the last two days in joint practices, though. Darnold has a much better supporting cast here in Carolina than he did during his time with the Jets. Specifically, a strong receiver corps, a superstar running back and a sharp young offensive coordinator should help him take his game to the next level. Darnold still has to do a lot of improving himself, though. Here’s what he said he needs to work on, according to Darin Gantt at the team website.