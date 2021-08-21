Cancel
WWE SummerSlam 2021 - Big E vs. Baron Corbin Match Result

By Gisberto Guzzo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Big E took on Baron Corbin during the SummerSlam kickoff show. The New Day member went into the bout looking for revenge on Corbin after having his Money in the Bank briefcase stolen two weeks ago. A full rundown of the action can be seen below:. Big E vs Baron...

