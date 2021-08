It’s happening, “Law & Order: SVU” fans. NBC just confirmed in an Instagram comment that a romantic relationship between Benson and Stabler might occur this season!. Let me catch you up. Earlier this week, Eliott Stabler actor Chris Meloni posted a VERY steamy behind-the-scenes pic of him and co-star Mariska Hargitay almost kissing. On the show, Hargitay’s character Olivia Benson built up so much sexual tension with Meloni’s character that it drove fans wild. When Meloni left the show in 2011, fans believed they’d never see their favorite (not-real) couple get together on screen. But now, all that has changed.