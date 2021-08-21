Cancel
Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

