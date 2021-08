On a trip to Haiti in 2013, three years after the massive earthquake that killed as many as 300,000 people and destroyed at least 100,000 buildings, Jake Johnston, a researcher at the nonprofit Center for Economic and Policy Research, visited a neighborhood of model homes that had been built in the wake of the destruction. International architects had submitted designs in a competition; dozens of different model homes were built, with the intent to replicate them in other neighborhoods. But they sat empty and were never used to build more.