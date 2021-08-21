North Central Weekly View: Do your back to school shopping and save the environment at the same time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s segment, we’re sharing how you can shop and save money while also saving the environment. On Aug. 17, it was national Thrifting Day, bringing attention to local thrift stores across the country. We visit The Ranch Community Store, a thrift store in Morgantown, that knows how to help you save money while shopping for back to school items or anything else!