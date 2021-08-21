Cancel
Grace weakens to a remnant low, Hurricane Henri eyes New England

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE1EO_0bZ5sXQq00

Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico early Saturday as a category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7BPf_0bZ5sXQq00


As of Saturday evening, the storm is much weaker after collapsing over the mountains of central Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4Nns_0bZ5sXQq00

Here in the Coastal Bend, impacts from Grace were felt on our local beaches where waves of up to 9' were seen Saturday, with coastal flooding being reported. Waves will decrease Sunday as the storm moves away from the Gulf of Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIQ3M_0bZ5sXQq00

Meanwhile, Henri strengthened Saturday into a category 1 hurricane. It is expected to weaken slightly before landfall Sunday afternoon between New York City and Boston. This storm will bring flooding rains, strong winds, and storm surge to New England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvH01_0bZ5sXQq00

------------------------------------------------------------

August tropical climatology shows that this month offers longer track storms coming off of Africa and crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sXIN_0bZ5sXQq00

August and September are when the Atlantic Hurricane Season traditionally becomes more active.  Warmer waters and a more favorable environment for tropical develop become more prevalent.  Be weather aware and keep up with the forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDlQ1_0bZ5sXQq00

The KIII pre-season hurricane forecast was for 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes.  An above average season, partly because of a weak la nina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saay3_0bZ5sXQq00

Below is a list of the 2021 hurricane names.  The tropical icon next to the name designates the name has been used and what the peak status of that storm was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qXfVQ_0bZ5sXQq00

Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Ocean#New England#Hurricane Grace#Extreme Weather#The Coastal Bend
