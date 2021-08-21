Grace weakens to a remnant low, Hurricane Henri eyes New England

Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico early Saturday as a category 3 storm with sustained winds of 125 mph.



As of Saturday evening, the storm is much weaker after collapsing over the mountains of central Mexico.

Here in the Coastal Bend, impacts from Grace were felt on our local beaches where waves of up to 9' were seen Saturday, with coastal flooding being reported. Waves will decrease Sunday as the storm moves away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, Henri strengthened Saturday into a category 1 hurricane. It is expected to weaken slightly before landfall Sunday afternoon between New York City and Boston. This storm will bring flooding rains, strong winds, and storm surge to New England.

August tropical climatology shows that this month offers longer track storms coming off of Africa and crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

August and September are when the Atlantic Hurricane Season traditionally becomes more active. Warmer waters and a more favorable environment for tropical develop become more prevalent. Be weather aware and keep up with the forecast.

The KIII pre-season hurricane forecast was for 20 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. An above average season, partly because of a weak la nina.

Below is a list of the 2021 hurricane names.