Deer Lodge County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Butte, Blackfoot Region Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Granite and central Powell Counties through 630 PM MDT At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles south of Ovando to 10 miles north of Philipsburg. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Drummond, Maxville, Jens, Hall, Helmville and New Chicago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Philipsburg, MT
County
Deer Lodge County, MT
County
Ravalli County, MT
City
Butte, MT
County
Silver Bow County, MT
County
Powell County, MT
County
Granite County, MT
#Special Weather Statement
