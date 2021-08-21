Darius Rucker Benefit Concert ‘Darius & Friends’ Raises Over $2.5 Million for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

More than 40 years after the release of his single God Bless The U.S.A., Lee Greenwood is revealing how the song came to be and why it became so popular. While opening up about how he was able to get the song record, Lee Greenwood told the Tennessean, “Well, it took me almost three years after I got to Nashville as a touring artist, and there wasn’t any interest in releasing God Bless the U.S.A. as a single record. If you were pursuing a career, it was romantic love songs, ballads that really hit the public right in the heart.”