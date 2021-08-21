Darius Rucker Benefit Concert ‘Darius & Friends’ Raises Over $2.5 Million for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital
With a little help from friends, Darius Rucker raised more funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at a benefit concert. Rucker, who has been a supporter of St. Jude’s for a number of years, put together his “Darius & Friends” concert that was held last Tuesday in Nashville. According to a press release, this year’s concert brought in $410,000 that’s earmarked for the world-famous children’s hospital in Memphis, Tenn.outsider.com
Comments / 7