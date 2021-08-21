Cancel
Nashville, TN

Darius Rucker Benefit Concert ‘Darius & Friends’ Raises Over $2.5 Million for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
With a little help from friends, Darius Rucker raised more funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at a benefit concert. Rucker, who has been a supporter of St. Jude’s for a number of years, put together his “Darius & Friends” concert that was held last Tuesday in Nashville. According to a press release, this year’s concert brought in $410,000 that’s earmarked for the world-famous children’s hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Kenny Malone, Drummer for Dolly Parton, Dead at 83

Kenny Malone, a notable drummer and session player for stars like Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, and more, has unfortunately passed away. 83 years old, Malone’s former bandmate and friend, Dave Pomeroy, announced Malone died Thursday after contracting COVID-19. Malone receives credit for his contributions to albums like Haggard’s “Dreaming My...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

LeAnn Rimes Marks Her 39th Birthday By Dropping Several Major ‘Surprises’

Country music superstar LeAnn Rimes is celebrating her 39th birthday today (Saturday, Aug. 28) and the singer says she has big plans. LeAnn Rimes has been using social media to teases “surprises” that she has coming up in the near future. Today was no different as Rimes dropped a bomb on her fans with the news they have been waiting to hear for some time. The singer used her Instagram page to share the news with her adoring fans on her 39th birthday celebration.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Shania Twain: Celebrating Her Most Iconic Country Music Moments

Shania Twain, we’re hoping you’re somewhere gorgeous, with something chilled and bubbly to drink. That’s how country divas celebrate another year. Twain turned 56, Saturday. And to kick off her birthday eve, Friday, she released a remastered version of one of her most popular videos. That’s got to be an iconic moment, right, as the country star continues to take her career to wonderful places. Besides, she looks fabulous as she sings and dances to Party of Two with Billy Currington. The video originally was released in 2004. And the song represented her 16th straight top 10 hit.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Lee Greenwood Looks Back on 40 Years Since Releasing Patriotic Anthem ‘God Bless the USA’

More than 40 years after the release of his single God Bless The U.S.A., Lee Greenwood is revealing how the song came to be and why it became so popular. While opening up about how he was able to get the song record, Lee Greenwood told the Tennessean, “Well, it took me almost three years after I got to Nashville as a touring artist, and there wasn’t any interest in releasing God Bless the U.S.A. as a single record. If you were pursuing a career, it was romantic love songs, ballads that really hit the public right in the heart.”

