The Red Sox are off on Monday night, but that didn’t stop them from making some roster moves. After claiming Travis Shaw off waivers on Sunday, the Red Sox had to add him to the active roster as he had accrued enough service time to decline an option to Triple-A. Boston did just that on Monday as part of a flurry of moves. They also demoted both Franchy Cordero and Connor Wong while releasing Marwin Gonzalez, who had been designated for assignment over the weekend.