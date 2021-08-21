‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Performs in We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert
LL Cool J, long before he was Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles, became a super star in the pop and hip hop music world. And there he was Saturday night in New York entertaining thousands with his signature song, Mama Said Knock You Out. LL Cool J then kicked it even more old school, combining with Rev Run for a fun, energetic version of It’s Tricky. If you weren’t dancing, you weren’t trying.outsider.com
