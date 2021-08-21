‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Performs in We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert

Shania Twain, we’re hoping you’re somewhere gorgeous, with something chilled and bubbly to drink. That’s how country divas celebrate another year. Twain turned 56, Saturday. And to kick off her birthday eve, Friday, she released a remastered version of one of her most popular videos. That’s got to be an iconic moment, right, as the country star continues to take her career to wonderful places. Besides, she looks fabulous as she sings and dances to Party of Two with Billy Currington. The video originally was released in 2004. And the song represented her 16th straight top 10 hit.