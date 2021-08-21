WATCH: Miranda Lambert Joined by ‘Marfa Tapes’ Partners Jon Randall, Jack Ingram for Surprise ‘Geraldene’ Performance

Folks in New Braunfels, Texas got quite the surprise while watching Miranda Lambert in concert. Fellow Marfa Tapes collaborators joined her on stage. Jon Randall and Jack Ingram joined Lambert on stage for a great performance of Geraldene. Fans got really excited during the performance.

Luckily, for those of us who weren’t there in-person part of the song was caught on video. Marisa over on Twitter posted an 83-second clip of the song being performed. The song plays off the Dolly Parton classic, Jolene. While the song has familiar rhyme and repetition, it stands on its own.

“You’re trailer park pretty, but you’re never going to be Jolene,” the song goes, “Geraldene, Geraldene, why you gotta be so mean?” Miranda Lambert sang the song and danced along with the beat a little. Although it was an acoustic performance, the trio kept the fans cheering and screaming the whole time.

Lambert has two more shows scheduled in New Braunfels. Perhaps fans will see the Marfa Tapes trio again over the next two nights. After Texas, the tour continues to Minnesota for the state fair. Then, she heads over to North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Finally, the tour will head to Coachella before finishing up with a couple of November dates.

Back when the tour started about a week ago, Lambert posted a great photo. That first night went off with a bang and the tour has been nothing but good since then. With the Marfa Tapes and her singles such as Drunk and Tequila Does, the country artist has shown quite a range, musically.

Miranda Lambert’s 2021

This has been a good year for Miranda Lambert. Not only has she got back to touring, but the release of new music has made for a great 2021. Over on her website, she has been promoting the Marfa Tapes project that she worked on with Randall and Ingram. After giving fans those sweet, acoustic sounds from the west Texas desert, Lambert set up for the summer season.

Already this summer, her song with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) has tens of millions of streams online. It is a great summer song, but Lambert hasn’t stopped there. In 2019, her song Tequila Does, took fans by storm. She has since cut multiple versions of the song.

Towards the end of the Marfa Tapes Lambert and her accompaniment cut an acoustic version of the song. Over giggles and a few mistakes, the song got out just fine. With the atmosphere of a backyard jam session, the country star belted her single out over the quiet west Texas night.

That isn’t all Miranda Lambert has done with Tequila Does. For the summer, she recorded a remix with Telemitry and released a video. That video featured her husband and his friends sans shirt. Of course, if you got it, flaunt it, and that’s what they did. Her range is great and her ability to make songs transform the way she did with Tequila Does shows that range.