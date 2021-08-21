Photos: Family buries five children killed in East St. Louis apartment fire

Five children killed in an Aug. 6 fire were remembered at their funeral at Greater St. Mark Church of God in Christ on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Loy'el Dunigan, 2, Deontae Davis, 9, twin sisters Heaven and Neveah "Veah" Dunigan, 8 and Jabari Johnson 4, died in the predawn apartment fire while their mother Sabrina Dunigan was picking up her boyfriend. Their grandfather and his wife jumped from the apartment's second floor.