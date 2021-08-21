Prairie Meadows Results Saturday August 21st, 2021

JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – The 2021 racing season continued on Saturday night at the Jamestown Speedway with a very special event. The Jamestown Speedway hosted the 3rd Annual Jeff Carpenter Memorial Race for the Wissota Midwest Modifieds and Wissota Street Stocks and it was also Ladies Night and Back to School Night at the Speedway. There were a total of 41 Wissota Midwest Modifieds in attendance and we have to thank Tony Smith, Randy Klein, the Carpenter Family, friends, supporters, devoted sponsors, and more for helping to host the Carpenter Memorial on Saturday and raise over $10,000 for the purse! The racing action was hot and heavy throughout the night and the track was in beautiful condition. We also have to send out a huge thanks to RE/MAX Now and Mix 93.3FM for sponsoring the racing action and providing numerous prizes to our lady and junior race fans.