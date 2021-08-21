Cancel
Prairie Meadows Results Saturday August 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

1st-$13,000, Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:59.010. Winner: SOR G, 8, by Mighty Invictus-Red Ruby Slippers. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Slp Mighty High125411-hd1-1½1-3½E. Gonzalez8.603.80No Tix3.30. Going to Hollywood125234-1½4-22-1½O. Delgado5.40No Tix4.20. Seb Ember12734553-1S. Smith1.90. Faster Than Hasta127522-½3-24-nkB. Packer1.90. The Designer125153-1½2-½5J. Dominguez8.70. Exacta (4-2)...

