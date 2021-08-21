Cancel
Lee County, FL

LCSO remembers sergeant who died of complications related to COVID

By Chandler Blackmond
 7 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla.– On Saturday, the Hammond stadium was filled with people to honor the life of first-class deputy Steven Mazzotta.

Over 100 deputies were in the stands at the stadium, not for a game, but to honor the life of one of their own.

Deputy First Class Mazzotta, who was named a sergeant at the memorial, passed away Monday due to ‘medical complications related to COVID-19′.

He joined the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 as a corrections officer and worked for the agency for 18 years.

“Mazzotta was always willing to assist through volunteering, taking on extra projects, or just offering help,” said Sheriff Marceno.

One by one, those who knew Mazzotta stepped forward in remembrance.

“Steve, I truly cherish every moment I spent with you and I know you’re at peace now. We will always love you,” said nephew Fred Mazzotta.

The Lee County Sheriffs Office said they’re taking COVID seriously and are offering incentives for deputies to get vaccinated.

“There’s nothing more I can say from my heart to Stevens family, but I want Steven to know that we’re all going to be together one day and you will be missed brother,” said Sheriff Marceno.

