Cape Coral teen killed in a car crash while traveling to college

CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral teen is dead after a car crash on Wednesday.

The family of Timothy “TJ” Rucker said the teen was traveling to Missouri where he was going to attend college on a bowling scholarship.

His loved ones are currently working to raise money to return his body to Lee County. On Saturday, more than $25,000 was raised on a GoFundMe account.

TJ’s family said they still need around $5,000 to cover expenses.

A fundraising event is scheduled for 5:30 PM on Saturday at Bowland Cape Coral. Proceeds will go towards getting TJ’s body home and his funeral expenses.