Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

First week: Parents tell of the strange start to the school year in Anchorage

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YOKX2_0bZ5q4Eg00

“My daughter today at her high school had a teacher tell her she needs to get the jab to either not die, kill others or have a career in the future. Seeking guidance as I’m one upset parent. ASD will be hearing from me soon,” one parent reported to her Facebook group in Anchorage.

“My junior had the same issue at his school,” another parent replied.

Must Read Alaska scoured Save Anchorage and Alaskans for Children’s Right to Breathe pages on Facebook to find out how parents are doing with the Anchorage schools, now that the first week of school is in the books and the students have been required to mask up.

Conclusion: There are a lot of distressed parents out there.

One mother reported she waited for hours outside Polaris K-12 with her son, who has asthma and was refused entry into the school, while no one came to address their request for a medical exemption. Others reported that nearly all exemption requests are being denied by principals.

Here are some of their other stories:

“Dropped my son off this morning, I handed him a mask before we left home and he looked at me in shock and responded with “ugh! Really?! Why one of these?! I hate them! It makes my nose run and makes me sneeze!”

These are causing them more wet environments to be breathing in every day producing more bacteria and issues than they help!

“Apparently it’s completely appropriate for teachers to be in the school mask free less than 24 hours before the start of classes but magically Covid shows up when all the children do. I’m currently sitting on the curb with my son who was kicked out of school this morning for refusing to wear a mask due to his asthma. It’s on.”

“So my daughter’s principal threatened to call APD on myself and my husband and get us TRESPASSED if we do not comply. The assistant principal has completely zeroed in on me because I ‘dared’ to question her. She got in mine and my husbands face on occasion (I’m talking inches away like a psychopath) and the next day tried to grab my daughters viola out of my hand as I was waiting by the door to give it to her. I called the district to file a complaint. The lady wanted to speak to the principal because she said she worked at the school prior. The principal basically called us liars- ‘I have a hard time believing this and I believe you are exaggerating. I can watch the footage’. I said please do! We are being treated like pieces of sh*t at this school. It’s terrible and the staff is horrid.”

“I pulled my kids from their private school because of mask requirements. And I understand enrollment in ASD is way down. Now our property taxes need to go down too.”

“We refuse to muzzle our daughter! She will not cover her face, the thought of it gives her terrible anxiety. She’s only 9. Homeschool again this year.”

“I pulled my children last school year from public school and have been homeschooling because I refuse to make my children wear masks (they don’t even own any). I have been watching my friends children fall farther and farther behind. I blame the in ability to focus because they are so uncomfortable. Has anyone else noticed that? How are your children doing in school and what’s the school districts doing to help catch them up?”

“Write an email letting the principal and all the way up know what was said cc anyone and every one you can think of. A teacher told my grandson that police shoot only people of color. He was crushed. He has so much respect for police officers and Military. The most heart breaking part is my other daughter’s son is black/white so he came home very upset thinking police are out to shoot his cousin that he loves very much.”

Superintendent Deena Mitchell announced earlier this month that all persons entering school buildings in the district must be masked, with exceptions made for small groups of people who are vaccinated.

Comments / 7

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#K 12 School#Home School#School Districts#Bacteria#Facebook#Save Anchorage#Alaskans#Polaris#Covid
Related
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Mayor Bronson appoints Judy Eledge as Anchorage library director

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Judy Eledge as the new director of libraries. Last week the Anchorage Assembly refused to confirm Bronson’s first choice for Anchorage librarian. As an answer to their insult, the mayor made Sami Graham his chief of staff, and told the Assembly that her office would be located in the Z.J. Loussac Library.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson hires Corey Allen Young for his press office

Corey Allen Young is leaving the governor’s media team and joining Mayor Dave Bronson’s office as his communication director. He has been deputy press secretary for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and earlier worked in the Walker Administration in various communications capacities, including the Department of Corrections. “Corey Allen Young brings a...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Fairbanks: Alaska Fire Conference canceled

The 2021 Alaska Fire Conference in Fairbanks has been canceled due to the surge in cases of Covid-19 around the state and country, the planning committee for the event announced today. “The safety of the public and the state’s first responders is of utmost importance to the command staff and...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Redistricting Board starts mulling Southeast Alaska boundaries

On the second of a two-day meeting, the group tasked with redrawing Alaska’s political boundaries discussed how to add enough people to Southeast Alaska districts to make four legislative districts work best, considering the low population. The redistricting process takes place every 10 years after the U.S. Census releases its...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Former school board president charged

The State Department of Law has charged former Anchorage School Board president Elisa Vakalis with four counts relating to theft, fraud, and falsifying business records discovered in her work as an independent bookkeeper for the Eagle River Alehouse, the Matanuska Brewing Downtown, the Anchorage Alehouse, the Matanuska Brewing Company, and Alaska Keg.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Juneau Community Foundation donates Assembly Building to Legislature

An historic Art Deco-style building close to the Alaska Capitol is the latest donation to the state by the Juneau Community Foundation. The Legislative Council voted this week to accept the Juneau Community Foundation’s donation of the former apartment building at 211 Fourth Street in Juneau to add to the Legislature’s Capitol complex. With this gift, the complex now totals five adjacent buildings.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Rick Whitbeck: Alaska should have known better

Alaska should have known better than to be bullish on a development project when Judge Sharon Gleason is sitting in her US District Court seat. Once again, Gleason single-handedly put Alaska’s energy future in the crosshairs of her job-crushing, environmentally radical, never-met-a-development-project-I-like judicial power, and now, one of our state’s most promising projects is nearly back to square one.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Valdez schools don’t open on schedule

The Valdez School Board made a sudden calendar change this week in response to a possible Covid-19 case. Instead of schools opening on Aug. 18, the school year will begin Aug. 24. The decision was made Aug. 16, at a special meeting of the school board, with no other information...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Christian Schools may see a 25 percent enrollment jump since last year

The only thing preventing Anchorage Christian Schools from enrolling more students is a lack of teachers at this point, according to a top administrator. Even with a shrinking Anchorage population and lower student count in public schools, the private school is fielding an overwhelming amount of interest from parents wanting to shift their students out of the Anchorage School District.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Masked in the Alaska Capitol again

Legislative Council, which creates rules for the Legislature, has decreed that all who enter the Alaska Capitol, starting Monday, must wear masks. At the meeting, Sen. President Peter Micciche tried to amend the rule to say that masks would be recommended but not required. That motion failed 7-7. Voting in...

Comments / 7

Community Policy