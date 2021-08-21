Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Coronavirus: Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., wife test positive

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IeHpJ_0bZ5q1aV00

CHICAGO — Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been hospitalized, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, 77, were hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, WGN-TV reported, citing a statement from the coalition. Jesse Jackson is the founder and president of the organization.

According to the statement, doctors are monitoring their condition, adding there were no further updates or information available, WGN reported.

The couple’s son, Jonathan Jackson, also authorized the statement, WLS reported.

Jackson received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, WMAQ reported.

Jackson, who was born in October 1941 in Greenville, South Carolina, was hospitalized for abdominal discomfort in February, the Greenville News reported.

Jackson underwent surgery after a routine medical observation, the newspaper reported.

A protege of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson has been a civil rights activist for more than a half century. In 1996 he merged his National Rainbow Coalition and Operation PUSH organizations into Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
71K+
Followers
62K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Bradley, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rev Jesse Jackson#Rainbow Push Coalition#Wgn Tv#Wls#Benbradleytv#Wmaq#The Greenville News#Democratic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former child actor Matthew Mindler dead at 19

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Matthew Mindler, a former child actor known for his role in the movie “Our Idiot Brother,” was found dead Saturday at 19. He had been reported missing since Thursday. Millersville University, where he had recently started his freshman year, confirmed his death. “Our thoughts of comfort...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The rancorous debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some cases, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy