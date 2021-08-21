Cancel
UFC on ESPN 29 video: Ramiz Brahimaj puts Sasha Palatnikov to sleep in first round

By Matthew Wells
 7 days ago

Ramiz Brahimaj picked up his first UFC victory in spectacular fashion at UFC on ESPN 29.

In the show’s opening bout, Brahimaj (9-3 MMA, 1-1 UFC) didn’t waste much time getting to business on Saturday, as the high-level grappler looked to engage in the clinch just 15 seconds into the fight against Sasha Palatnikov.

From there, Brahimaj was in his world, as he calmly transitioned from half guard, eventually ending up on the back of his opponent where he quickly slapped on a rear-naked choke attempt.

There was no tap, as Palatnikov (6-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) went completely out from the choke, giving Brahimaj the victory by technical submission at 2:33 in the first round.

The Fortis MMA product improves to 9-3 in his professional career with all wins by submission, eight of which occurred in the first round.

Follow along with live and official results of UFC on ESPN 29:

  • Ramiz Brahimaj def. Sasha Palatnikov via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:33

Comments

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
