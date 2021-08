In July, as the delta variant of the coronavirus spread and the call to get vaccinated grew more urgent, four of my six siblings’ vitriol against public health officials became more defiant and illogical. While I have been dismayed by their anti-vaccine stance for months, I am now especially worried about facing them at our brother Daniel’s funeral in September. Daniel died earlier this year of complications from diabetes at the age of 64, and we agreed to meet in his honor in California this fall.