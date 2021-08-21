Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Groups Prepare For Afghan Refugee Arrivals

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaos is still unfolding in Afghanistan as thousands of families try to flee the country. The Minnesota Department of Human Services reports 35 Afghan refugees have already arrived as of August 16 and up to 65 refugees have been granted Special Immigrant Visas.

