Minnesota Groups Prepare For Afghan Refugee Arrivals

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The first group of at-risk Afghan refugees arrived at New Jersey’s Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst overnight Wednesday. Afghan refugees are now being temporarily housed at four military installations in the U.S. including, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Fort McCoy in Wisconsin, Fort Bliss in Texas, and Fort Lee in Virginia. The arrivals are expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday and the days following. Task Force McGuire-Dix is building capacity as the Army North, Northern Command, and the Department of Defense also work to build additional capacity at Fort Lee, Fort Bliss, Fort McCoy and potentially other military locations as...