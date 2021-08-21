Cancel
Oviedo, FL

Oviedo RB DJ Scott, WR Alex Saunders lead Lions in rout of Lake Brantley

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ht02G_0bZ5pQHy00
Oviedo's DJ Scott and Alex Saunders Stephen Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

First-year Oviedo coach Greg Odierno said after Friday night’s 40-28 kickoff classic victory over Lake Brantley that if no one knew who DJ Scott was, they do now.

The junior running back had 116 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, averaging nearly 11 yards per carry in just one half of action.

Saunders, a senior receiver, had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, showing he’s out to prove he deserves more attention after somewhat waiting in the wings behind other players in the past. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Saunders certainly made an impression Friday, averaging 30.5 yards per catch, all in one half of play, as well.

Senior quarterback Chase Copper, stepping into his first starting role, threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Aiden Beccacece, a senior, and Omari Wyatt, a junior, both ran for a touchdown.

On defense, junior Owen Proth led the Lions with eight tackles. Kage Johnson and Noel Keller each had a forced fumble. Proth, Johnson and Keller all had fumble recoveries as Lake Brantley turned the ball over three times.

For Lake Brantley on offense, Mason Norwood took over the main fullback spot in the Patriots’ triple option and ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He also caught two passes for 42 yards, Quarterback Braxton Woodson had 13 carries, one of which went for a 63-yard touchdown. He also was 4-of-9 passing or 49 yards.

