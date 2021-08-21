Cancel
Michigan State

State of Michigan employees, contractors required to wear masks indoors starting Monday

FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
A new mask policy will go into effect Monday for state workers and contractors.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 face mask policy, all departmental employees, staff and contractors working on behalf of the State of Michigan will be required to wear masks indoors.

The policy states individuals must wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

The policy takes effect August 23.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Comments / 28

Comments / 28

