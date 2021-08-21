Cancel
New York City, NY

Homecoming Concert In Central Park Cut Short Due To Weather As Henri Approaches

By Cory James
CBS New York
CBS New York
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was the conclusion of New York City’s Homecoming Week, ending with “ We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, ” but the big finale was cut short due to severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached the region.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, the concert was expected to last for about five hours, but Mother Nature cut it short, giving people who waited in line for hours only two and a half hours of entertainment.

What was supposed to be a fun and long night for people at Central Park ended sooner than planned after lightning struck during Barry Manilow’s performance.

“I just kept saying, ‘No, no.’ Like really, I’m kind of crazy about Barry Manilow and I just, like, fought my way to the front,” concert-goer Christen Clifford said.

It forced event organizers to quickly end the concert, sending more than 22,000 concert-goers who danced and partied on the Great Lawn home early Saturday night.

“Extremely frustrating. I was in denial. I said, ‘It’s not over,'” one concert-goer said.

“I felt really upset,” another concert-goer said.

PHOTO GALLERY: New York City Celebrates Reopening With ‘We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert’

But before the severe weather touched down, excitement could be seen and heard from many who waited months for this moment.

“This is the first concert we have in, what, over a year,” Long Island resident Gniescka Lowczyk said.

“I’m just happy to be out,” Brooklyn resident Frauke Weston said.

“I just bought a shirt, thought it’d be a good way to remember the day,” Brooklyn resident Ryan Joel said.

“It’s just nice to celebrate being vaccinated, even though cases are really high right now,” Upper West Side resident Stephanie Pearl said.

That’s why Giulia Turokyioamaz, of the Upper East Side, kept her face mask on during the concert. She told CBS2 she had COVID before and does not want it again.

“It’s just an extra precaution, just to be sure,” she said.

Still, despite the dangerous weather conditions that canceled the star-studded show, New Yorkers who were able to make it out say it was worth every minute spent in line because for them, it was more than seeing artists like Jennifer H udson, Kane Brown and Andrea Bocelli; it was also a reminder of how far we have come since the start of the pandemic.

“It was nice to feel the energy of New York back,” said Frayda Resmick, of the Upper East Side.

“All about moving forward from 2021 to 2022,” said Monica Elvira, of the Upper East Side.

CBS2 reached out to the city to see if any refunds would be given to those who bought VIP tickets, but so far, we have not heard back.

