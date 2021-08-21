Packers drop second preseason game, lose to Jets 23-14

It was just the second preseason game. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets offense were going up against mostly Green Bay Packers backups. It doesn’t mean a thing. Repeat, it doesn’t mean a thing. But lord almighty, that was fun to watch. Wilson and the Jets offense torched the Packers to the tune of 9 for 11 passing, 128 yards, 2 touchdowns and 17 points in the kind of first half explosion Jets fans have been starved for for years. Green Bay Packers fans will rightfully point out the Jets were facing backups, but Jets fans won’t care. For one half of outstanding football, the Jets looked like they finally have a quarterback, and it was glorious. No doubt trying times lie ahead for the Jets rookie. Nobody emerges from their rookie season unscathed. There will be times when defenses show him looks he hasn’t seen before. There will be turnovers and bad decisions and games where he struggles. But for now, let’s just bask in a rookie quarterback who looks unequivocally like he belongs out there. Poised, calm, accurate, making good decisions: my goodness, is this really a Jets quarterback? Time will tell if this guy works out over the long run, but for now it sure is fun watching the earliest moments unfold.