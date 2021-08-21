Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers drop second preseason game, lose to Jets 23-14

WISN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. — Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets' 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler...

www.wisn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Kylin Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bills#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The New Yok Giants#Texans#The Atlanta Falcons#Pro Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLriverbender.com

Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Jets beat Packers 23-14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets' 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to...
NFLallfans.co

Final Score: Jets 23, Packers 14

In the second preseason game of the Robert Saleh era, the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 23 – 14. In a game nobody will remember a few weeks from now, the results were mixed. The first string offense thrived, but the first string defense got manhandled. Rookie...
NFLchatsports.com

Jets Rumors & News After 23-14 WIN vs. Packers | Zach Wilson, Corey Davis, Tyler Kroft Shine vs. GB

Jets rumors and news after The New York Jets 23-14 win against the Green Bay Packers. The Jets starters played the first half against the Packers and players like QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis, TE Tyler Kroft, LB C.J. Mosely and Safety Marcus Maye played well. Jets injury news in this game was around backup LT Conor McDermott getting carted off the field before halftime. Mitchell Renz from Chat Sports gives you his post game reaction for Jets vs. Packers preseason Week 2 game. New York Jets rumors via Chat Sports can be found right here on our Jets YouTube channel!
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

3 Things to Watch | Jets-Packers Preseason Game

Zach Wilson Excited for ‘Live Bullets’; Special Teams in Focus Ethan Greenberg. Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson received favorable reviews after his first preseason action and is looking for a similar outing in his second. "Really the same thing as we did the first," he said. "How can we be...
NFLganggreennation.com

Jets 23, Packers 14: Zach’s What I’m Talkin’ About!

It was just the second preseason game. Zach Wilson and the New York Jets offense were going up against mostly Green Bay Packers backups. It doesn’t mean a thing. Repeat, it doesn’t mean a thing. But lord almighty, that was fun to watch. Wilson and the Jets offense torched the Packers to the tune of 9 for 11 passing, 128 yards, 2 touchdowns and 17 points in the kind of first half explosion Jets fans have been starved for for years. Green Bay Packers fans will rightfully point out the Jets were facing backups, but Jets fans won’t care. For one half of outstanding football, the Jets looked like they finally have a quarterback, and it was glorious. No doubt trying times lie ahead for the Jets rookie. Nobody emerges from their rookie season unscathed. There will be times when defenses show him looks he hasn’t seen before. There will be turnovers and bad decisions and games where he struggles. But for now, let’s just bask in a rookie quarterback who looks unequivocally like he belongs out there. Poised, calm, accurate, making good decisions: my goodness, is this really a Jets quarterback? Time will tell if this guy works out over the long run, but for now it sure is fun watching the earliest moments unfold.
NFLNew Jersey Herald

NY Jets: The 3 biggest ways QB Zach Wilson showed progress in his first training camp

FLORHAM PARK — The Zach Wilson experience has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for New York Jets fans in the first month of training camp. There was some concern early when Wilson struggled through his first week-plus of practice sending some fans into a panic. Two weeks later, Wilson was getting nationwide praise for his nearly flawless performance against the Packers in the second preseason game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLStone Country Enterprise

‘Gentle and patient’ no longer, Aaron Rodgers gives rookie center Josh Myers an earful after one of their ‘great teaching moments’

GREEN BAY — Earlier in camp, Aaron Rodgers received an across-the-country complaint. Or maybe it was just an observation. Whichever it was, it came from Los Angeles Chargers center Corey Linsley, Rodgers’ former Green Bay Packers batterymate who had been monitoring as best he could the travails of his successor at center, rookie second-round pick Josh Myers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers make trade with Houston Texans

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers made a trade with the Houston Texans. It wasn’t a quarterback swap involving Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson, but it’s one both teams hope to benefit from. The Packers traded cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman to the Houston Texans for a 2022 seventh-round pick, the...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Player Made A Brutal Mistake Today

There’s nothing like a Big Ten slugfest to kick-off the 2021 college football season. That’s exactly what fans were treated to when Nebraska took on Illinois in the Week 0 opener on Saturday afternoon. The two teams got off to a slow start in the first quarter, but a crucial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy