Aurora, CO

Police: Suspect Broadsides Victim In Aurora, Speed, Alcohol Believed To Be Factors

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 7 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a man they believe was intoxicated behind the wheel hit another driver, killing them. Officers responded to East Alameda Parkway and South Airport Boulevard at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Police say a 24-year-old man was driving a burgundy GMC Yukon when he broadsided a Toyota Prius driven by a 25-year-old man from Aurora. The driver of the Prius died at the scene. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he remains.

Officers say the suspect was speeding, heading west on Alameda Pkwy while the victim was heading in the opposite direction. The two collided as the victim tried to take a left turn to head north on Airport Blvd.

Investigators say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors. A vehicular homicide charge awaits the suspect when they are released from the hospital.

Anyone with more information about this crash is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Your tips there can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00.

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
