Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lincoln, southeastern Cleveland, western Gaston and northwestern York Counties through 830 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Shelby, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Dallas, High Shoals, Patterson Springs and Waco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
