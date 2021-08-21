Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 19:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: York A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lincoln, southeastern Cleveland, western Gaston and northwestern York Counties through 830 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shelby, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gastonia, Shelby, Kings Mountain, Cherryville, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Dallas, High Shoals, Patterson Springs and Waco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaston, SC
City
York, SC
City
Cleveland, SC
County
York County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#South Central#Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy