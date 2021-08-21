Cancel
Hilltop football falls to Jackson-Milton at Glass Bowl

By The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

Eythan Evans rushed 15 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns as Jackson-Milton topped Hilltop 29-12 on Saturday at the Glass Bowl.

Hilltop's Devin Dempsey passed for 167 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. He connected with Brock Kesler for a 54-yard touchdown and found Wyatt Beltz for a 86-yard touchdown.

But Hilltop struggled to stop the Jackson-Milton rushing attack as Evans scored on runs of 1 and 21 yards, Keegan White scored from 41 yards out, and Alex Schiavi ran in for a 1-yard TD.

