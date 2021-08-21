Cancel
Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson And His Wife, Jacqueline, Hospitalized With COVID-19

By Steven Graves
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have tested positive for COVID-19, and are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

According to a statement from the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, which Rev. Jackson founded, “doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both.”

Rev. Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated, according to a representative for Roseland Community Hospital, where he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 8. At the time he got his first shot, Jackson held a press conference to encourage other elderly people to get their shots.

Meantime, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition urged anyone who has had close contact with Rev. or Mrs. Jackson in the past five or six days to follow CDC guidelines.

The CDC advises anyone who is not fully vaccinated who has had close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days, and check for symptoms of the virus. They should also wait at least 5 days to get tested, and if they test negative after day 7, can end their quarantine. If they show no symptoms after 10 days, they can end their quarantine if they have not been tested.

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated who has close contact with a person with COVID-19 should get tested 3 to 5 days after their exposure, and wear a mask for 14 days, or until they receive a negative test result. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.

