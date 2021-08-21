Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for this week

Good Saturday evening to you all. It's been a warm and mostly sunny day across the Permian Basin, with highs topping out around 90 degrees. It's a little bit breezy out there, however, with winds out of the south at about 15 mph and gusting to 20. If you're headed out this evening, the breeze will continue as temps begin to cool.

We've seen some thunderstorms across our area, with a severe storm for Hobbs, New Mexico and portions of Gaines County. We've also had a few non-severe storms in the Davis Mountains where heavy rain has been falling for much of the afternoon.

Tonight, the low temperature in Midland-Odessa will get down to about 71 degrees under mostly clear skies with winds calming down a bit to 10 to 15 miles per hour. I'm not looking for rain chances in Midland-Odessa overnight.

Tomorrow, I'm forecasting basically a repeat of what we had today. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s with storms out to the far west. Here in the Basin, I'm expecting sunny skies which will make for a nice Sunday to spend time outdoors.

Moving to the east coast, Hurricane Henri is approaching New England, ahead of landfall tomorrow in Long Island. It'll be the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years (Sandy was not a hurricane when it made landfall in 2012).

Back home again in Indiana... err, West Texas, we're looking at a hot and dry next 9 days as a high pressure system sets up across the Lone Star State, suppressing rain chances for the foreseeable future.