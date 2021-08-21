Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin supports stronger enforcement of taunting rules

By Curt Popejoy
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3pNJ_0bZ5mdhu00

On the pregame radio show ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Detroit Lions Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the NFL’s plan to more strongly enforce the taunting rules. This is a move largely denounced by the fans as taking the fun out of the game but Tomlin is very much in favor of the move.

Tomlin noted that players in the league need to set an example for the younger generation and understand how to carry themselves on the field.

Most fans feel like players showboating and flexing on the field is just good fun and players should be allowed to act out as they see fit. The NFL has made this move in part to help curtail physical altercations when the taunting goes too far.

But I want to put the question to Steeler Nation. Should the NFL let players play or do you agree with stronger enforcement of the taunting rule? Let us know in the comments.

Gallery

Steelers RB Najee Harris: Training camp photo gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OyWDA_0bZ5mdhu00

List

Comments / 1

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Taunting#American Football#Steeler Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing Mason Rudolph

While Ben Roethlisberger is the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback, backup Mason Rudolph got the first reps during team drills Wednesday. Was there a specific reason for the switch? As it turns out there was, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, but it wasn’t anything related to Roethlisberger’s health or Rudolph’s play in training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLYardbarker

Mike Tomlin gets very honest about Dwayne Haskins

Dwyane Haskins is one of the NFL’s more fascinating young players. Thus far, whether he’s been getting his messages exposed by models or getting involved in strip-club controversies, the 24-year-old has traditionally seemed to find himself in the headlines for something other than playing good football. This year, he is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Comment About Steelers QB Situation Is Going Viral

The Steelers have two intriguing options on their roster for the backup spot in Dwayne Haskins and Mason Rudolph. During a recent press conference, Mike Tomlin made it clear that he’s content with his team’s quarterback situation. “I like the position we’re in,” Tomlin said. “I think we have four...
NFL247Sports

T.J. Watt contract negotiations: Mike Tomlin says process 'is going to run its course'

T.J. Watt wants a new contract, so the star Pittsburgh outside linebacker is sitting out team drills in training camp. But Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t worried one bit. "Not unique at all, really," Tomlin said Tuesday, ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported. "That negotiation process is going to run its course. Some run their courses faster than others. If I remember correctly, Cam Heyward had less than 100 percent participation when he was in a similar circumstance a short time ago."
NFLSteelers Depot

Mike Tomlin Says No Timetable Yet For OLB T.J. Watt, DE Stephon Tuitt To Start Practicing

The Pittsburgh Steelers will wrap up their 2021 training camp practices at Heinz Field on Thursday and that session is expected to include defensive end Stephon Tuitt and outside linebacker T.J. Watt continuing to work some, if any, on the side. That means neither really practiced at all during training camp. On Thursday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Tuitt and if he has any sort of timetable set for when he expects the team’s starting defensive end to start practicing.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ranking the Top 10 Steelers running backs of the Mike Tomlin era

Over the past few days a conversation sparked online about whether Najee Harris could become Mike Tomlin’s greatest ever running back. This got me thinking about all the names Coach Tomlin has had the position dating back to 2007. The position has always seen a ton of turnover so there are a lot of names to pick from. But below are the the top ten running backs of Tomlin's Steelers career and the list of guys Najee Harris is chasing.
NFLUSA Today

Mike Tomlin compares WR Mathew Sexton to forgotten Pittsburgh Steelers return man

Remember Stefan Logan? Not many Pittsburgh Steelers fans do. It’s because there was a lot of sizzle but no steak with the speedster out of South Dakota. Logan was all the talk of the Steelers’ 2009 offseason when it came to potential talent on punt/kick returns, but, as it is in the NFL, it’s more effective to use a coveted roster spot on a player who’s a master at more than one trade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On TJ Watt Situation

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been present for every practice this offseason, but he hasn’t been a full participant due to his contract situation. Watt, 26, is currently set to play this season on the fifth-year option from his rookie contract. As you’d expect, he’s seeking a lucrative extension from the Steelers.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

16 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin during Wednesday’s press conference

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing their preparation for the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. In a more informal than normal weekly press conference before the team took the field on practice on Wednesday, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to reporters and answered a lot of questions. With many players discussed,it’s time for another players mentioned by Coach Tomlin during his media time. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period.
NFLYardbarker

Meet Steelers New LB Joe Schobert: Q&A, First Practice, Mike Tomlin's Thoughts

Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting inside linebacker opposite of Devin Bush, and all it took was a sixth-round pick and $1.35 million. Joe Schobert arrived in Pittsburgh on Saturday but wasn't able to practice until the team took the field Sunday morning. Unfortunately, there were no fans, but for those of us inside the stadium, we saw the first glimpse of the 27-year-old Pro Bowler.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has Honest Message For Dwayne Haskins After Panthers Game

Dwayne Haskins made his first preseason start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 34-9 loss to the Panthers on Friday night. And while his squad was mostly playing backups against Carolina’s starting unit, this disappointing loss wasn’t exactly the redemption the former first-round pick was hoping for. Haskins finished the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy