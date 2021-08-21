Steelers HC Mike Tomlin supports stronger enforcement of taunting rules

On the pregame radio show ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Detroit Lions Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the NFL’s plan to more strongly enforce the taunting rules. This is a move largely denounced by the fans as taking the fun out of the game but Tomlin is very much in favor of the move.

Tomlin noted that players in the league need to set an example for the younger generation and understand how to carry themselves on the field.

Most fans feel like players showboating and flexing on the field is just good fun and players should be allowed to act out as they see fit. The NFL has made this move in part to help curtail physical altercations when the taunting goes too far.

But I want to put the question to Steeler Nation. Should the NFL let players play or do you agree with stronger enforcement of the taunting rule? Let us know in the comments.

