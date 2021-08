LOWELL PARK (MAP) The off-leash park in Lowell is the closest to downtown and it's the most basic dog park on our list. It's really just a small, fenced-off dirt/grass area next to the tennis courts at Lowell Park. But, really, what more do dogs need? I like to go there when I'm pressed for time but still want to get outside with Sheriff. It's usually not very busy and it’s a great place to meet neighbors. There are plans to move and improve the Lowell off-leash area, but a timeline hasn’t been published yet.