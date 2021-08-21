Escanaba Man Critically Injured In Friday Night Crash

On 8/20/21 at 6:31pm, Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident with entrapment on County Road 426 24th Road. The driver, a 40 year old Escanaba man left the roadway and struck a group of trees. The driver was extricated from the vehicle using the JAWS of Life. The driver was airlifted to U.P Health Systems in Marquette by Guardian Flight. The driver is listed in critical condition and the accident remains under investigation.