Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Escanaba, MI

Escanaba Man Critically Injured In Friday Night Crash

By Jack Hall
radioresultsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 8/20/21 at 6:31pm, Deputies with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle accident with entrapment on County Road 426 24th Road. The driver, a 40 year old Escanaba man left the roadway and struck a group of trees. The driver was extricated from the vehicle using the JAWS of Life. The driver was airlifted to U.P Health Systems in Marquette by Guardian Flight. The driver is listed in critical condition and the accident remains under investigation.

www.radioresultsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Escanaba, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Escanaba, MI
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#U P Health Systems#Escanaba Public Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into a "dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy