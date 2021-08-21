New England Patriots preseason: reported N'Keal Harry injury complicates trade
At least one former first-round NFL Draft pick was expected to be on the move in the coming days, as New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry requested a trade this summer that potentially could have taken place toward the end of preseason. But NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the former Arizona State star could miss four weeks with a shoulder injury sustained Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.247sports.com
