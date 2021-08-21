Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots preseason: reported N'Keal Harry injury complicates trade

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one former first-round NFL Draft pick was expected to be on the move in the coming days, as New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry requested a trade this summer that potentially could have taken place toward the end of preseason. But NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the former Arizona State star could miss four weeks with a shoulder injury sustained Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#Nfl Draft#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfl Network#Ir#The Sun Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnbcboston.com

NFL Rumors: N'Keal Harry Expected to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury

Report: Harry expected to miss four weeks with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. N'Keal Harry avoided serious injury in Thursday night's preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but the New England Patriots wide receiver still could miss Week 1. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports that Harry, who left...
NFLNew York Post

N’Keal Harry hurts his own trade value amid Patriots frustration

This isn’t going to help disgruntled Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry’s trade value. The disappointing wideout, who has requested a trade, suffered a shoulder injury against the Eagles Thursday night and was in a sling after the 35-0 victory, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Harry suffered the injury after landing hard...
NFLPosted by
NESN

N’Keal Harry Injury Update: Patriots Wideout Seen With Arm In Sling

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry was spotted leaving Lincoln Financial Field with his left arm in a sling after Thursday night’s 35-0 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Josh Tolentino of The Athletic shared a photo of Harry in the sling on Twitter. The 23-year-old fell hard on...
NFLBoston Herald

Report: N’Keal Harry has no structural damage to injured shoulder

N’Keal Harry, who left Lincoln Financial Field with his left shoulder in a sling Thursday night, doesn’t appear to have suffered a major injury. Tests revealed that Harry had no structural damage to the shoulder, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but the injury will require rest. While the injury isn’t viewed...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Patriots WR N’Keal Harry Leaves Game After Unfortunate Fall

It’s been an interesting offseason for wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who has had a disappointing start to his NFL career with the New England Patriots. The former first-round pick has failed to make much of an impact during his first two years with the team and recently requested a trade. However, he’s still trying to make it work – and that was evident on Thursday night.
NFLfullpresscoverage.com

Shoulder Injury Sidelines N’Keal Harry

N’Keal Harry avoided a serious injury when he left Thursday’s game against the Eagles after landing on his shoulder. However, that doesn’t mean the third-year receiver won’t miss some time to start the season. According to reports, the Arizona State product is set to miss four weeks which will bleed...
NFL985thesportshub.com

It appears that N’Keal Harry avoided a serious injury

New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry will be considered week-to-week after dodging a major injury in Thursday night’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Tests showed that Patriots’ wide receiver N’Keal Harry had no structural damage to his shoulder and he simply will need rest,...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Ian Rapoport Breaks Down Significance Of N’Keal Harry’s Injury

N’Keal Harry’s shoulder injury reportedly isn’t very serious, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t significant. Harry dinged up his shoulder Thursday late in the first half of the Patriots’ preseason win over the Eagles. The third-year wide receiver, who sustained the injury trying to haul in a well-placed deep ball from Mac Jones, was spotted leaving Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia sporting a sling.
NFLNFL

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry (shoulder) expected to miss four weeks

N'Keal Harry's shoulder injury suffered in Thursday night's preseason win over Philadelphia complicates his future in New England. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the New England Patriots receiver is expected to be out about four weeks due to the shoulder issue, per sources informed of the situation. The...
NFLPosted by
PatriotMaven

N’Keal Appeal: Has Harry Done Enough to Earn a Patriots Roster Spot?

Having completed two days of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love, New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry continues to impress on the practice fields. The 23-year-old’s performance has been widely praised, throughout much of training camp. He has looked sharp, strong and engaged, despite being just under two months removed from his agent having requested that the former first-rounder be traded away from New England.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Patriots face a conundrum with N’Keal Harry due to latest injury

The New England Patriots have looked great so far in the preseason. However, the front office faces a tough situation after N’Keal Harry fell to injury. According to Ian Rapoport, Harry injured his shoulder which will keep him out for several weeks. He’s on the tail end of the depth chart amongst the wide receiver group, but Harry’s injury creates a conundrum for the Patriots.
NFLthesource.com

Dell Curry Says Sonya Curry Cheated on Him with a Former NFL TE

Details of what is leading to the divorce of Dell and Sonya Curry are beginning to emerge. According to TMZ Sports, Dell states Sonya cheated on him with a former New England Patriots tight end. Court documents state Sonya cheated on Dell with Steven Johnson, a 1988 NFL Draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy