Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers Announce Quarterback Order for Tonight’s Game Against Detroit

By Mike Asti
steelersnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – Even though it’s been known all week that Ben Roethlisberger would be getting the start tonight in the Steelers third preseason game, what’s been less clear is how the rest of the quarterback rotation would be handled. That was cleared up with less than an hour until kickoff on Saturday night by Steelers team reporter Missi Mathews. After Roethlsiberger, it will then be Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and then Josh Dobbs in that order.

steelersnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Pittsburgh#American Football#Steelers Qb#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Ben Roethlisberger’s wife: Ashley Harlan

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time. He entered the league in 2004 as an eleventh overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, for this one, we will focus on Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley Harlan. He was awarded the 2004 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLFox News

Video: Steelers fans fight after woman hits man in stands during game

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh. During the Steelers preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, a woman at Heinz Field decided to become an entire problem. We don’t know what led up to the fight, but in the video below you can see a woman screaming "get the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLabc23.com

Steelers Trade Alert

We begin with a Trade Alert in Pittsburgh. The Steelers announced Saturday afternoon that they acquired Linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2022 6th Round Pick. Last Season, Schobert finished with a Team-High 141 Tackles — 84 of those Solo. He also had Three Interceptions — one that resulted in a Pick-Six.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers who have been utter disappointments this preseason

There is still one preseason game left to go, but these three Pittsburgh Steelers have been utterly disappointing in the 2021 NFL preseason. It’s hard to be too disappointed with what we have seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during the 2021 NFL preseason. The offense has improved drastically since the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the starters have looked very good over the past few weeks.
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...

Comments / 0

Community Policy