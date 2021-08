King Crimson are in the midst of their rescheduled "Music is Our Friend Tour" with The Zappa Band, which was set to stop in NYC for a show on September 9 at Forest Hills Stadium. That date has now been cancelled "due to unforeseen circumstances," and ticketholders will be refunded in full. To replace the Forest Hills show, they've now announced a new NYC date on the same night, at Beacon Theatre on September 9. Tickets go on sale Friday 8/27 at 10 AM, with a presale happening now for those who had Forest Hills tickets. Ticketholders should check their email for the password.