Gut Reactions: Another long look at the depth vs the Jets

I enjoyed the Benkert Bowl. Seriously, Kurt just slings it. Total gamer. May not be the most refined guy but I love the way he plays the game. Saw lots of people getting on Sternberger for that third down drop who were really quiet about his TD catch. I get it's frustrating, but that "drop" was a real bang bang play where there was clear contact at the top of the route. I have a hard time putting that completely on the young tight end.