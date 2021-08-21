Jets takeaways from Saturday's win over Packers, including an outstanding showing from Zach Wilson

For nearly half a century, the New York Jets have lacked a face of the franchise talent under center. Since the glitz and glam of Joe Namath, the Jets have enjoyed the tenures of Ken O’Brien, Chad Pennington, Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, and Brett Favre, to name a few of the stop-gap talents tasked with leading the Jets. While it’s not a list to write home about, one of the league’s most disappointing teams in the high-octane New York media market looks to have potentially found its long-lost gun-slinging headliner in the form of 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson.