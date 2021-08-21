Cancel
Jets takeaways from Saturday's win over Packers, including an outstanding showing from Zach Wilson

Cover picture for the articleThat was the best that Zach Wilson has looked so far. Yes, it’s still only preseason, and it was against the Green Bay Packers backups, but the Jets’ 22-year-old rookie quarterback was still outstanding in his second outing. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He even left with the Jets holding a 17-14 lead at halftime, in a game they’d go on to win 23-14.

