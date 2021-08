Chancellor Angela Merkel has again called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release Kremlin critic Alexej Navalnyj. “From our point of view, the sentencing to remain in a penal colony on the basis of a previous judgment, which the European Court of Human Rights has called manifestly disproportionate, is not acceptable,” said Merkel Friday at a press conference with Putin in Moscow. She had asked Putin “once again for the release of Alexej Navalnyj and made it clear that we would stay on the subject here,” Merkel added. Putin said Navalnyi was in prison for a “crime” and not for his political activities.