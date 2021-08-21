Astros rout Mariners for second straight game

Jake Odorizzi has a K/9 this season of 7.54, which puts him just a little ahead of current Mariner Tyler Anderson on the overall leaderboard, to give you a sense of how whelmed to be by that number. Today against the Mariners, however, Odorizzi’s K/9 was almost 13, as once again Mariners batters flailed and ultimately failed against Odorizzi’s less-than-dastardly 91-92 MPH fastball at the top of the zone combined with his curveball and splitter—which wasn’t particularly spectacular but was plenty effective against the crew of soggy pool noodle-wielding Mariners batters.