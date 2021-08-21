Astros rout Mariners for second straight game
Taylor Jones jogged to a patch of grass he wasn’t supposed to patrol and prepared to man a position he hardly plays. The Astros’ walking wounded grew by one an hour earlier, stretching this diminished lineup to its limit. The club called upon a 31-year-old rookie waiver claim to play third base, moved a 34-year-old outfielder with an extensive injury history to his most unfamiliar defensive position and gave Jones his sixth major league start in left field.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0