Wilson throws 2 TD passes as Jets beat Packers 23-14

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets’ 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards and connected with tight end Tyler Kroft on a pair of 18-yard touchdowns to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. Corey Davis caught four Wilson passes for 70 yards. Davis signed a three-year contract with the Jets worth $37.5 million after spending his first four seasons with Tennessee. Kurt Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a TD and an interception.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

