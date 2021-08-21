Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

LIVE WWE SUMMERSLAM RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kayla Braxton welcomes us and says there are more than 50,000 fans coming to the stadium for the show. Kayla is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, plus Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The panel talks about SummerSlam as fans in the background look on, most of them wearing face masks. The panel runs down tonight’s card and we get a video package for the WWE Title match. The panel talks WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley now.

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
John Cena
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Jerry Lawler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Wwe Backstage#Wwe Title#Combat#Wwe Summerslam#Wwe Hall Of Famers#Wwe Title#Cricket Wireless#Tiktok#Bank#Spear#Universal Title
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SummerSlam 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

The Biggest Party of the Summer rolled into Las Vegas on Saturday night as WWE presented SummerSlam, one of its premier pay-per-view extravaganzas, headlined appropriately by the epic encounter between Universal champion Roman Reigns and John Cena. The show promised the latest chapter in top feuds, the conclusion of others...
WWENew York Post

Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch returns couldn’t save flawed WWE SummerSlam

WWE can sure book the big moments — the rest of it is where they continue to struggle. The SummerSlam per-view-view at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night was a perfect example of where WWE is. It delivered massive returns with Becky Lynch – though it even messed that up – and then a bearded Brock Lesnar to confront Roman Reigns to close the show.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – SummerSlam Go-Home Build, R-K-Bro Reunites, Goldberg, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. – The WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network opens up with a video package on next week’s show. We’re live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, tonight is the go home show for WWE Summerslam. Summerslam will be coming our way tomorrow in a rare Saturday PPV for the WWE, and this is the last shot they have at convincing you to spend money on it. John Cena and Roman Reigns will trade barbs again, an Uso will wrestle a Mysterio (Rey and Jey in this instance), Edge will be back, Big E will have to try and get his Money in the Bank briefcase back from “bum ass” Baron Corbin, and I’m sure there will be some interaction between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental title last week, so we’ll see if he can help breathe some life into that relatively limp belt. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to it.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds. Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline

Seth Rollins is one of the best WWE Superstars in the company without a shadow of a doubt. He also decimated Cesaro at the WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after The Swiss Superman failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Seth Rollins also uploaded a hot photo of Becky Lynch recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Huge New WWE Contract Leaks

Former multi-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he made his raucous return to the WWE Universe by crashing the ‘biggest party of the Summer’ and returning to WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday. It is now being reported what the role of ‘The Beast’ will be going forward in the company. Brock Lesnar ‘disrespected’ this Raw star because of his haircut.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole & Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Leaks In Photo?

Could Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt be on their way to All Elite Wrestling? CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on the heels of an extremely memorable All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage. During the show, Punk would discuss how younger talent such as Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman, Jr., Jungle Boy, etc brought him back to the world of professional wrestling.
WWEComicBook

WWE's Seth Rollins Addresses Becky Lynch's Return

There's been quite a bit of buzz around the impending return of Becky Lynch all year long, and Lynch has definitely contributed to that buzz with some amazing trolls regarding her being backstage at various events. The same will likely be no different for SummerSlam, and many fans are wondering when The Man will make her big return. This was brought up to Seth Rollins during a recent media call, as Rollins (who is also Lynch's husband) was asked by Razeen Gutta about her return and the thought process behind when it would be, and while Rollins didn't have a specific date, he said it is definitely her goal to return and that timing is really everything (via Sportskeeda).

Comments / 0

Community Policy