Going back to June when the Dodgers and Padres last met — or really anytime they've played each other this year — the story was still being shaped as two teams battling for the division. While San Diego has fallen out of contention in that race, they're still a dangerous team fighting for a playoff spot that the Dodgers have lost seven of the last eight games to. To be fair, only three of those games happened since April and the last three were played two months ago.