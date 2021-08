CASPER, Wyo. — The Rock Springs Police Department said across social media Friday that it is investigating the disappearance of runaway Koby Cranford, 17, of Rock Springs. Cranford was last seen in the area of the town recreation center at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday. Cranford is 5’8” tall and 160 pounds, and has brown eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a retro green/red jacket.