Michigan State

AJ Allmendinger wins Michigan Xfinity race in triple OT

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger took the lead with four laps left in regulation and held on through three overtimes to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Michigan International Speedway. Six days after winning the Cup Series’ Brickyard 200 at Indianapolis, Allmendinger beat Brandon Jones to the finish line by 0.163 seconds in, at 139 laps, the longest Xfinity contest ever on the two-mile track. Allmendinger has won three Xfinity victories this season and eight overall. Noah Gragson finished third, and Berry was fourth.

